11,647 Shares in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,647 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,214 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kearny Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. 64.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Kearny Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director John F. Mcgovern bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 284,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,395.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $26,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kearny Financial stock opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average of $12.94. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 31.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.56%.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

