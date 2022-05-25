Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Stake Reduced by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 649,575 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.09% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 84,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 240.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

