abrdn plc Buys 718 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

abrdn plc raised its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.24. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.52.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $574.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PINS. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.64.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,389.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 63,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $1,621,165.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,339 shares of company stock worth $8,200,218 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

