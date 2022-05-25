abrdn plc Sells 1,646 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AA. FMR LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alcoa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Alcoa by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa stock opened at $61.29 on Wednesday. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.45. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.34.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.07. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

In related news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $2,133,797.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. B. Riley cut their price target on Alcoa from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

