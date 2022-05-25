Financial Comparison: Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) and Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO)

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) and Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and Columbine Valley Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy Partners $504.92 million 9.85 $57.94 million $1.05 28.26 Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Viper Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Columbine Valley Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.0% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Columbine Valley Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and Columbine Valley Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy Partners 12.72% 3.22% 2.40% Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Viper Energy Partners and Columbine Valley Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy Partners 0 0 7 0 3.00 Columbine Valley Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus target price of $35.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.65%. Given Viper Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Viper Energy Partners is more favorable than Columbine Valley Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbine Valley Resources has a beta of -68.61, meaning that its stock price is 6,961% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats Columbine Valley Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viper Energy Partners (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

About Columbine Valley Resources (Get Rating)

Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns various properties, which are primarily located in the Rocky Mountain region of Wyoming, as well as Nebraska. Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.