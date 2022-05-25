abrdn plc Grows Stock Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth about $40,980,000. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth about $1,072,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth about $7,449,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 632,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,295,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,265,000 after buying an additional 761,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.74.

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $37.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average is $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,176.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.79. Li Auto had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Li Auto’s revenue was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

