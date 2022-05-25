abrdn plc Sells 32,000 Shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.27% of Corporación América Airports worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 6,324.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 75,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 79,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 23,263 shares during the last quarter.

CAAP opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $977.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.88. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $6.79.

Corporación América Airports ( NYSE:CAAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $218.70 million during the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 5.68%.

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

