abrdn plc Raises Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,305,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $30,205,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 207.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 133,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,786,000 after acquiring an additional 90,403 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,721,000 after acquiring an additional 73,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 993.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 72,515 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:MTN opened at $237.65 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $221.38 and a one year high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.16.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.70 by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 145.25%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.25.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

