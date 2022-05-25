abrdn plc Boosts Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.05. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.01%.

AGNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.27.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

