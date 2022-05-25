STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STAG. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in STAG Industrial by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,241,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,998,000 after acquiring an additional 901,010 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,702,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 576,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after purchasing an additional 209,711 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 200,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after purchasing an additional 162,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.49 and a 12 month high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 112.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STAG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $396,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $600,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,750 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

