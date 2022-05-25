Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 15,752 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,752 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UGI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in UGI by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,572,000 after acquiring an additional 281,166 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in UGI by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 43,382 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in UGI by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in UGI by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. UGI had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

