Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dover by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $130.85 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.04 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.50.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David J. Malinas purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.83.

Dover Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

