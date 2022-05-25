Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 675,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,910,000 after acquiring an additional 29,129 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,499,000 after acquiring an additional 13,172 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,458,000 after acquiring an additional 14,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 236,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,263,000 after buying an additional 31,212 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPI opened at $174.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.02 and its 200-day moving average is $183.71. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.00 and a 52-week high of $212.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.45 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on GPI. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $187.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $720,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $805,420.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,582 shares of company stock worth $2,344,963 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

