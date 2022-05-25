Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.07% of Dynatrace worth $11,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

DT has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research downgraded Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

DT stock opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.34, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.60.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $145,022.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,326.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,968 shares of company stock worth $673,878. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace (Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.