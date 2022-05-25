Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,142 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BrightView were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,879,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,508,000 after purchasing an additional 28,353 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,329,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,798,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,285,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,735,000 after acquiring an additional 210,777 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 2,851.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,874,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,179,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,603,000 after acquiring an additional 22,105 shares in the last quarter.

Get BrightView alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of BrightView stock opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.59.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. BrightView had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. BrightView’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 169,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,495.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About BrightView (Get Rating)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.