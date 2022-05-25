MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,777 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.79.

NYSE MGM opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $30.82 and a one year high of $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 2.18.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

