Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Stock Position Decreased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.37% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,318,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 47.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 41,759 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,579,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1,228.1% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 28,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 335.6% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares in the last quarter.

IBUY opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.93 and a 200-day moving average of $74.16. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $42.30 and a 12-month high of $130.80.

