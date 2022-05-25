BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Stake Trimmed by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,910 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000.

NYSE:BHK opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

