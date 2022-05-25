Covestor Ltd Purchases Shares of 708 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $1,413,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,996,547. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of KDP opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $39.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.64%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

