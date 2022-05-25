Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 448,653 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Fluor were worth $11,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Fluor by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fluor by 43.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fluor news, Director Matthew K. Rose acquired 40,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Hackett acquired 30,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $763,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fluor to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.77. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $31.32. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.81, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.76.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

