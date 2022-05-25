Rhumbline Advisers Trims Holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 579,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,084 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.23% of Vonage worth $12,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Vonage during the third quarter valued at $32,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Vonage during the third quarter valued at $163,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Vonage during the third quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $305,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rory P. Read sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $1,499,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,452 shares of company stock worth $5,659,077 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $20.92. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -115.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $358.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.57.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

