Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.25% of DT Midstream worth $11,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,555,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $566,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,562,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,402,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DT Midstream by 329.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 41,351 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTM stock opened at $55.47 on Wednesday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $59.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and a PE ratio of 17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average of $51.62.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. DT Midstream had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $223.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.34 million. Equities analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DTM shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

