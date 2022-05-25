Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 10,605 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Darden Restaurants worth $93,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRI. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 736.6% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRI. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.05.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $114.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.57 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.33 and a 200-day moving average of $138.07.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

