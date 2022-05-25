Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,105 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,905,000 after buying an additional 40,139 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.86.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $243.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.43. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $178.73 and a twelve month high of $275.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.72. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 20.36%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

