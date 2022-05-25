MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stock Position Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 510,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.92% of MKS Instruments worth $88,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 34,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,616,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $114.68 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $191.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.06 and its 200-day moving average is $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.12. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.56.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

