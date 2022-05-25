Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $26.29 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,081 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $26,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 133,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Unilever by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 87,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $61.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.451 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

