Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $26,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 22,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

PIPR stock opened at $122.62 on Wednesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $193.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.77 and a 200-day moving average of $148.88.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.32. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $361.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.52%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PIPR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.20.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.