Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 250,345 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 250,345 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ciena were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Ciena by 6.2% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $157,510,000 after purchasing an additional 178,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ciena by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,960,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $227,905,000 after purchasing an additional 154,444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ciena by 10.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,936,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,812,000 after purchasing an additional 284,184 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Ciena by 9.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,342,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,273,000 after purchasing an additional 200,891 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,487,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $114,451,000 after purchasing an additional 322,386 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ciena in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ciena from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.63.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $189,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,286 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,486 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena stock opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.20. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $48.16 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

