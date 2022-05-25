SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,385 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of SEI Investments worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 305.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $56.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.84 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

