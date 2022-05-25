Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,018,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70,199 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.54% of Sterling Construction worth $26,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction in the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Sterling Construction by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sterling Construction by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Construction by 407.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STRL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sterling Construction in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Sterling Construction stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $708.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $32.14.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $410.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.80 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Construction Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

