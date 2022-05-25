Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,993 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 527.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its position in International Paper by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other International Paper news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at $160,348,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IP opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73. International Paper has a 52-week low of $40.45 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day moving average is $46.73.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 40.93%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IP shares. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.31.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

