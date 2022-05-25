Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,505 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FICO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $670.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.14.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total transaction of $118,535.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total transaction of $384,660.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FICO opened at $390.84 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $410.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.72. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 113.66%. The company had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

