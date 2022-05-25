Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $91.47 Million Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,096,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 99,891 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.00% of Lazard worth $91,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazard by 32.8% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,978,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,406,000 after buying an additional 736,308 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lazard by 34.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,474,000 after buying an additional 547,737 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lazard by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,515,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,127,000 after buying an additional 30,946 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Lazard by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,242,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,205,000 after buying an additional 121,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Lazard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,180,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the period.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.44. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $30.85 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.06.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. Lazard had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 59.55%. The firm had revenue of $716.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.13%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LAZ shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

