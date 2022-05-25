Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $96.08 Million Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 919,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,625 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Ceridian HCM worth $96,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDAY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,396,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,465 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 507.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,306,000 after acquiring an additional 966,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,911,000 after acquiring an additional 778,462 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 914,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,532,000 after acquiring an additional 436,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,042,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $83.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.92.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $53.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.93 and a 52 week high of $130.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.80 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.90 and its 200 day moving average is $79.74.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Ceridian HCM’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $48,992.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 4,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $228,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,373. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,251 shares of company stock worth $1,126,494 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

