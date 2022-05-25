Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 229.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,630 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 10,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,044,000 after acquiring an additional 23,959 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,289,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.00.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $285.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $256.77 and a fifty-two week high of $428.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $317.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

