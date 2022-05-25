Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 188,582 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.05% of BorgWarner worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,206,000 after purchasing an additional 214,073 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in BorgWarner by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,661,000 after acquiring an additional 101,086 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in BorgWarner by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.70.

NYSE:BWA opened at $37.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.01.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.20%.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

