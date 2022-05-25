Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,340 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of Polaris worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Polaris by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Polaris by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Polaris stock opened at $97.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.18. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $94.24 and a one year high of $139.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.31.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.
PII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.69.
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
