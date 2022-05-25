Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 47,480 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,192 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47,480 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RNG. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 5.4% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $705,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,769,279.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $171,703.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,498,608.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,925 over the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $300.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $300.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.68.

RNG opened at $57.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.89. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.95 and a 12-month high of $315.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.93.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

