Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,195,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 253,776 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of CenterPoint Energy worth $89,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,882,000 after buying an additional 77,344 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 758,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,173,000 after purchasing an additional 353,670 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 135,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.31.

NYSE:CNP opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 26.98%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

