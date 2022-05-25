Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $5.30 Million Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,080 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.07% of AptarGroup worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $104.95 on Wednesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $97.19 and a one year high of $150.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.91 and its 200 day moving average is $117.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $844.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

