PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Stock Position Reduced by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,156,297 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 215,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $26,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 43,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in PGT Innovations by 67.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 78,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.35.

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $358.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PGT Innovations news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $106,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $42,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $225,810. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

PGT Innovations Profile (Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.