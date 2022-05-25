Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Weis Markets worth $26,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 55,972 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 235.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 18,801 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Weis Markets stock opened at $74.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.13. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.66 and a 52 week high of $86.75.

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 2.68%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Weis Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

