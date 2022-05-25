Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $26.45 Million Stock Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 878,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 221,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.65% of RadNet worth $26,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in RadNet by 20.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 44,659 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in RadNet by 56.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in RadNet by 25.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in RadNet in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RadNet by 14.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RDNT. StockNews.com began coverage on RadNet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

RDNT stock opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. RadNet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.44 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average is $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42 and a beta of 1.72.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.13). RadNet had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

