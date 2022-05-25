Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 766.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 397,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 351,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $25,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDB. BOKF NA purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 11.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after buying an additional 13,566 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 668.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 35,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 30,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $54.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.37. The firm has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $79.39.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 16.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.522 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 18.91%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HDB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

