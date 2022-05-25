Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,145,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,866 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.81% of WestRock worth $95,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 106,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 460,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,448,000 after purchasing an additional 284,521 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 43.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

Shares of WRK stock opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. WestRock has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $59.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.54.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

WestRock declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

WRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

In other news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.