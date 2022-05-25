Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $90.30 Million Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,559,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,679 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $90,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 5.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 66.0% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 16.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SON opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $54.34 and a 1 year high of $68.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.28, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.26.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently -502.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SON. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

In related news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $104,779.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,691.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

