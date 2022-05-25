Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 64,787 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,968,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,787 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $94,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 121.3% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,408,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,730,000 after buying an additional 5,705,521 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,175,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,695,000 after buying an additional 5,502,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,405,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,257,000 after buying an additional 1,000,835 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 53.6% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,598,000 after purchasing an additional 890,430 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1,133.0% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 750,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,422,000 after purchasing an additional 689,828 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. TheStreet upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.66. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

