Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $5.56 Million Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 253.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 56,339 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

NYSE CF opened at $100.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.80. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $113.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Consumer Edge lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 110,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $8,789,433.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan L. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $1,607,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,333,463 shares of company stock worth $107,631,042. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.