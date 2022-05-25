Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 22,458 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769,603 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Akamai Technologies worth $90,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,046,442 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $707,373,000 after acquiring an additional 208,396 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,407 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $332,518,000 after buying an additional 118,464 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,438,580 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $168,371,000 after buying an additional 141,267 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,558,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 995,813 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $116,550,000 after buying an additional 62,423 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

AKAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $126.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $456,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $349,068.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,825 shares of company stock worth $6,522,536. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $99.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.00 and its 200 day moving average is $111.83. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.74 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.