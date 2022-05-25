MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 190,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,790 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $5,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 458.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 280,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 230,100 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 74,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,063,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,319,000 after purchasing an additional 139,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 308,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,525,000 after acquiring an additional 18,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $34.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

